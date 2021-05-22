IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magnite were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $137,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,002,233.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Magnite stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

