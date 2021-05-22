iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ILIAY stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. iliad has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

iliad Company Profile

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

