Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $231.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.