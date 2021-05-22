Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after buying an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $231.99. 1,473,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,331. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $212.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

