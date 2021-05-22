Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. 77,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,916. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

