Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 34,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 665,909 shares.The stock last traded at $31.49 and had previously closed at $31.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 743,959 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 246,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 98,219 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

