Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. 155,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $265,274.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,123 shares of company stock worth $8,764,094. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 166,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

