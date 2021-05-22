InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.47 million.

NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.05. 627,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,984. InMode has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.