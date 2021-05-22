Innova Price Hits $0.0817 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Innova has a total market capitalization of $563,685.92 and approximately $2,451.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007524 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.