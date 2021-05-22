InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.02 ($0.47). Approximately 335,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 126,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.06. The company has a market cap of £9.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.07.

In other news, insider Mark Michael Ward bought 171,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £70,209.22 ($91,728.80).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

