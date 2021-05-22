Insider Buying: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.08 per share, for a total transaction of $23,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $737,971.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. 9,894,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

