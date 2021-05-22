Insider Buying: Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Mark Breuer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Derwent London alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Mark Breuer bought 4,000 shares of Derwent London stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, with a total value of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,407 ($44.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -49.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Derwent London Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,553 ($46.42). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,369.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,223.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is -1.06%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,443.83 ($44.99).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.