Insider Buying: Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) Insider Buys 12,880 Shares of Stock

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) insider Kevin Freeguard bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,835.20 ($25,914.82).

Gattaca stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £49.08 million and a P/E ratio of -44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Gattaca plc has a 1 year low of GBX 41.30 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.60.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Gattaca from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

