Insider Buying: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Purchases $23,400.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 1,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $23,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HWBK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.52. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $486,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

