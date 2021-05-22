Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Sells $617,500.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMCR stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 939,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 317,593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 6,980.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

