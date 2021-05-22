Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Leonard Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 1,038,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,490. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $97,524,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

