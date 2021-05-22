Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Leonard Golden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 1,038,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,490. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $97,524,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.