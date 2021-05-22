Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Sells $21,318.70 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $21,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 2,957,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,354. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.