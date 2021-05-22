Insider Selling: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Sells 45,229 Shares of Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $22.71 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.