Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MTBC stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.