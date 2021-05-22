Insider Selling: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Sells $367,020.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CLF stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,244,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,585,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after buying an additional 926,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

