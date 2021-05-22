Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,670. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after buying an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

