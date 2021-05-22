Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells 30,830 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $917,672.21.

On Monday, March 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $902,384.48.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52.

Shares of Medallia stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.05. 753,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Medallia by 2.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the first quarter valued at $661,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Medallia by 259.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Medallia by 48.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Medallia by 389.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.