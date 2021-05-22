Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells 14,322 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MODN stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Model N by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

