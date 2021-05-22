Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells 14,322 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MODN stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $48.20.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Model N by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
About Model N
Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
