Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $164,598.80 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $164,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72.

On Monday, March 1st, Laura Francis sold 400 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $13,216.00.

SIBN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 185,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,643. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 583,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Truist Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

