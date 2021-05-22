Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $164,598.80 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $164,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 18th, Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72.
- On Monday, March 1st, Laura Francis sold 400 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $13,216.00.
SIBN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 185,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,643. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 583,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Truist Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.
