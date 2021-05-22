Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 35,103 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,642,288.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $919,008.78.

On Friday, April 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,242,267.52.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

