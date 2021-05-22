Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 4,151 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.12. 670,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,236. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tenable by 2.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Tenable by 53.6% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

