Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 4,905 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $610,404.52.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,939,667.50.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.41. 506,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

