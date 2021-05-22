Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells 987 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $105,214.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.47. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

