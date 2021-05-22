Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 839 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.83. 2,597,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

