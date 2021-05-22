Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

