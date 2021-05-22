Insight Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176,296.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 71.8% lower against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $212,382.88 and approximately $176,296.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.14 or 0.00916256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00091592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

