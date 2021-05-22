Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,444.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $15,444.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00062583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.97 or 0.00907276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00089706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,269,722 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

