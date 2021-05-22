Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 765 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,595,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mimecast by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.92, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 871,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $9,413,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

