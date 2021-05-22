Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.