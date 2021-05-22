Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 57.5% Over Last Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 57.5% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.25 million and $117,715.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00403567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00190879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00849142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,187,731 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

