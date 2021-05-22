Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.21% of Integer worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 27.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 269.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $20,463,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 153,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,712. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

