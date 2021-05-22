Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $378 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.03 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

IART stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock valued at $69,779,620. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

