Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.45. 287,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

