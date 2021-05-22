Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 144,492 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.11% of Amdocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 376,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

