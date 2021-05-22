Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 132,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $354.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 452,274 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at $4,086,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 238.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

