Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $824.99. 507,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,972. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $822.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $774.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

