Investment House LLC Has $879,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $162.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.72 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $492.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

