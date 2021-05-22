Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,065 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,416% compared to the typical volume of 928 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.16.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

