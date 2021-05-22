Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 990,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

