IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $260.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IQVIA traded as high as $237.57 and last traded at $237.36, with a volume of 10040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $184,178,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in IQVIA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.