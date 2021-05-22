Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 561 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

