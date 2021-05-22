iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48.

