iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lifted by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

