iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,757 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $306,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.43. 642,543 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

