iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ajo LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $38.80.

